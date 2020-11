Talmadge RichardPowersGREENVILLE -- Talmadge Richard Powers, 80 formerly of Timmonsville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Florence Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will speak to those attending after the service.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St. Florence, SC