Nathaniel Frison
DIED
November 24, 2020
Nathaniel Frison died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Ideal Funeral Parlor.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 27, 2020.
This was the best friend I had from the Elementary, Middle, and High schools I will missing him very much. He were a brother to me while we were grow up. But God is with him as we speak. For the family may god bless you, doing these times. I love you all with all my heart. The Hannah family with love and God Bless us All, Alfred, Riverview, Florida/ Texas
Alfred L. Hannah
November 25, 2020