SOCIETY HILL - Mary Aycock Cox age 84, died Thursday, November 26, 2020. A funeral service will be 3:00 Sunday, November 29 in Welsh Neck Baptist church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service (2-3), with a burial following in the church cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born April 8, 1936 in Chesterfield County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Minnie Polson Aycock. Mary started working in the Insurance industry at the age of 17 and continued until she retired at the age of 83. She will be remembered as a hard worker that enjoyed gardening and blessing others in her community with her Coconut and Pecan pies and her fruit cakes. She was always doing for others, often in a quiet manner without recognition. Mary loved her grandchildren, was strong in her faith and loved her church.
Surviving is her son, Joe Cox, her grandchildren: Jordan (Aubree) Cox of Lexington, Jake (Jessica) Cox of Florence, John Austin "Jace" Cox, Jonah Cox both of Darlington; and a great grandchild, Kennedy Palmer Cox.
She was preceded in death along with her parents, her husband, Jerry Allen Cox Sr., her sons: Jerry Allen "Jay" Cox Jr., Marion Dewey Cox, John Adrian Cox; six brothers: John, Melvin, Bill, Phillip, Marion, and Marvin Aycock; sisters: Rosa Lee A. Wallace, Blanche A. Johnson, Mary Ann Finkling, Betty A. Anderson, and Florence Sturkie, who died two days before Mary.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502 or Welsh Neck Baptist Church PO Box 28 Society Hill, SC 29593.
