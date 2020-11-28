Carol Haigler



Davis



Carol Haigler Davis, 98, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was a resident at the Methodist Manor in Florence SC. Carol was born in Union County North Carolina on Christmas Day 1921. Her Birthname was Christmas Carol Haigler. She was the youngest of 8 children and her parents were the late Oscar Brent Haigler and Emma Griffin Haigler. Carol graduated from Appalachian State University and taught school in North Carolina. On June 1, 1947 Carol married the late Richard Ligon Davis and moved to Darlington SC. She taught school in Darlington County for a short time and then worked by her husband's side at Davis Drug Store until their retirement in 1983. Carol was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Darlington. Carol loved to garden and she used the fruits from her garden in her many special dishes. Carol loved to serve her "blue ribbon" pound cake and while living at the Manor she continued to prepare food for her friends. She was an avid bridge player and she loved to entertain in her home in Darlington and in her apartment at the Manor.



Carol is survived by her son's Robert Burnham Davis (Libby) of Lake Wateree and Richard Haigler Davis(Erika) of Darlington: grandchildren Amanda Davis Jeter (Thomas), Courtney Nuckols (Trey), and Allison Leveque (Christian); four great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private burial will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery to protect our friends and family. The family thanks everyone for the love, prayers and support during this time. Belk Funeral Home of Darlington is assisting the family.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff at the Manor for the loving care given to Carol as well as the staff at McLeod Hospice.



Memorials may be made to the Methodist Manor, 2100 Twin Church Road, Florence SC 29501 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 126 Pearl Street, Darlington SC 29532.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 28, 2020.