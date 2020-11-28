Richard
Powers
GREENVILLE - Talmadge Richard Powers, 80 formerly of Timmonsville, passed away Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Florence Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will speak to those attending after the service.
.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 28, 2020.