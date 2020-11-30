Mary Frances
Powers
FLORENCE -- Mary Frances Braswell Powers, 78, died Friday, November 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2 PM in the Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery directed by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Powers was born in Monticello, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Jeff Davis and Bertha lee Robinson Braswell. She enjoyed reading, and sewing, and loved to travel.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Ann Cleveland and husband, Danny; her brother, James Braswell and wife Shirley; her sisters, Betty Ruth Hudson and husband, John and Irene Waldrow and husband, Bob. 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Tyus.
Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warriors
or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 30, 2020.