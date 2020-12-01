Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Kelly Kirby Jr.
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1940
DIED
November 23, 2020
John Kelly

Kirby Jr.

MULLINS -- Mr. John Kelly Kirby, Jr. 79, husband of Betty Rose Walters Kirby, went to be with his Lord on the afternoon of November 23, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence after an extended illness.

Mr. Kirby was born in Lumberton, NC on November 26, 1940, a son to the late John Kelly Kirby, Sr., and the late Fannie Mae Carter Kirby. Mr. Kirby was a retired Personnel Manager for SoPakCo. Mr. John was very active in his community; he was a Mason and was a member of both the Damascus Lodge #161 and the Little Pee Dee Lodge #83 in Nichols. He was a Shriner, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Sons of the Confederacy, where he was an active Civil War re-enactor, and a former member of the Mullins Lion's Club. A loving husband and father, John loved playing his guitar, whether solo or with others, and was also rumored to cook a mean breakfast. Mr. Kirby was a member of Centenary Baptist Church.

Surviving Mr. Kirby in addition to his wife of the home, Betty Rose Walters Kirby, are his Two Sons: Robert Kirby of Hendersonville, N.C. and Bryan Kirby of Slatersville, RI; his Three Sisters: Mary Ellen Kirby Watts of Lumberton, Mildred "Midge" Froseth of Eau Claire, WI, and Linda Zacarias of Lumberton, NC; a Brother: Trent Kirby of Lumberton, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and his Guitar Playin' Friend: Clyde Collins.

Mr. Kirby was predeceased by two brothers, Bennett Kirby and Leon Kirby.

A graveside service was held to celebrate the life of Mr. Kirby, with Masonic Rites, this past Friday. November 27, 2020 at Red Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mullins, with Rev. Tom Lovern officiating. The family received friends at the cemetery following the service. We do ask for the safety of all masks be worn, and social distancing procedures be followed.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502 or to Centenary Baptist Church, PO Box 333, Centenary, SC 29519.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
Red Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery
, Mullins, South Carolina
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Red Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery
, Mullins, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Cox Collins Funeral Home - Mullins
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Betty, we were so very sorry to hear John had passed away. We have you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. The holidays will be most difficult without him but think on the good times y’all have had and cherish those memories and know he is feasting from the Lord’s table. Give the boys our love and sympathy.
Clayton & Gloria Smith
Friend
November 29, 2020
Dear Betty and Robert, You're in my heart and prayers in the loss of one so special. Please know that I care and love you.
Ruth Holt
Friend
November 27, 2020
I knew him to be my Uncle John. He was always cheery and helpful, very gentle. My fondest memory of him was when he taught me at age 13 to play chess. What a patient soul! My deepest sympathies to Aunt Betty Rose, cousins Robert and Bryan, and all of John's family and friends. You are all blessed to have loved and to have been loved by this man.
Vickie Lee Froseth-O'Meara
Family
November 27, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. My Thoughts and Prayers are with the family.
Robin Hayes
Friend
November 26, 2020
I never met Mr. Kirby but I do know his son, Robert, whom I admire and respect. I must say Mr. Kirby raised a wonderful son and that says a lot! God bless you all.
Sandra Pipkin
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020