Kromer



Stephens



DILLON -- Kromer Stephens, 93, passed away, Monday, November 30, 2020, at the McLeod Hospice House.



Born September 8, 1927 in Hamer, SC, he was the son of the late Charlie Kernie and Ima Butler Stephens.



Kromer was a life long resident of Dillon, SC. After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, he attended the university of South Carolina, where he was the star second baseman for the Gamecocks in 1948 and 1949. He served on the Dillon County Council for several years and retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1989 with over 30 years of service. In addition, Kromer was active in the Lions Club for many years and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Dillon.



Kromer was predeceased by his wife, Sara Garrell Stephens in 2018. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Craig Stephens and Merrit Stephens, and sisters, Mattie Lee Stephens, Margaret S. Richardson, and Lois S. Lytch.



Surviving are his sons, Phil (Kim) Stephens of Florence, SC and Ben (B.J.) Stephens of Lexington, SC. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Chad (Erin) Stephens, Marcus Stephens, Rachel (Jimmy) Ford, Carla (Brandon) Hardee, Carmen (Jamie) Smith, Walker Stephens, and Luke Stephens. Surviving great-grandchildren are London Stephens, Liam Stephens, Lex Stephens, Miri Ford, Savannah Hardee, Reagan Hardee, Lizzie Hardee, Miller Smith, Leighton Smith, and Ava Gray Smith.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Dillon, 400 North 4th Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 1, 2020.