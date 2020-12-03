Esther
Bennett
LEXINGTON -- Esther Floyd Bennett, 80, widow of Grady Bennett, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Esther was born in Lake City, South Carolina, a daughter of the late McKinnon Floyd and Katherine Williams Floyd. After graduating from Johnsonville High School, Esther attended Columbia College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Education. She retired after 30 years of teaching in Kershaw and Richland Counties. During her teaching years, she attended the University of South Carolina and received a Master's Degree. She was married to Grady Bennett, her high school sweetheart. They moved to Alaska shortly after their marriage with Grady serving in the US Army. They made their home in Columbia, South Carolina and were loyal Gamecock fans. She was a member of Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church of Lexington, South Carolina. She is survived by a sister, Sarah Floyd Elliott, a special niece, Kelly Delk (Gene) and a special nephew, Kinn Elliott (Lauren) who were both her caregivers. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Richard Carr Bennett (Anita) and sister-in-law Frances Hawkins (Bob). In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and one sibling, Mary Floyd Hudson (Osborne) and her brother-in-law, Jimmy Bennett (Sybil). A graveside service, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at the Garden of Devotion Cemetery, 800 South Georgetown Highway in Johnsonville, SC at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials will be sent to Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, South Carolina 29072. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
.
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 3, 2020.