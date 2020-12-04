Dessie Virginia "Ginny"
Watford
Dessie Virginia "Ginny" Watford, 73, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Ms. Watford was born a daughter of the late Daisy Henderson Rogers and Marvin Roy Rogers. She practiced cosmetology in Florence and surrounding areas for over fifty years. She had a strong dedication and love for her customers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Amy Watford Lane and three sisters, Bernice Meekins, Eunice Rogers and Shirley Jackson.
Ms. Watford is survived by her sons, Joey Watford (Angie), Bobby Lane, both of Florence, Jimmy Watford (Christine) of Prospect, SC and Pat Watford (Tina Cox) of Florence; daughter, Kammy Benton (Rick) of Timmonsville; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 4, 2020.