Dessie Virginia "Ginny" Watford
DIED
December 2, 2020
Dessie Virginia "Ginny"

Watford

Dessie Virginia "Ginny" Watford, 73, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Ms. Watford was born a daughter of the late Daisy Henderson Rogers and Marvin Roy Rogers. She practiced cosmetology in Florence and surrounding areas for over fifty years. She had a strong dedication and love for her customers.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Amy Watford Lane and three sisters, Bernice Meekins, Eunice Rogers and Shirley Jackson.

Ms. Watford is survived by her sons, Joey Watford (Angie), Bobby Lane, both of Florence, Jimmy Watford (Christine) of Prospect, SC and Pat Watford (Tina Cox) of Florence; daughter, Kammy Benton (Rick) of Timmonsville; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
We offer our condolences. I have known Ginny over 30 years. She will be missed very much.
Patsy Kirby & Family
December 3, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Ginny´s passing! She was always so sweet and kind! A beautiful person inside and out! She never failed to send us a Christmas card every year! I knew when I´d go to the mailbox, her card would be the first one we´d receive! I´ll miss that this year! Praying for you all!!
Chris and Judy Jones
December 3, 2020