Deacon Laurie "Jimmy"
Gurley
DARLINGTON Deacon Laurie "Jimmy" Gurley 75 transitioned Monday, November 30, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Graveside Service will be 12:00 pm December 5, 2020 Hart #2 Cemetery Timmonsville Highway Darlington, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
. Services entrusted to Sherman L. Barno Jr. Funeral Directors
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 4, 2020.