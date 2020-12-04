Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deacon Laurie "Jimmy" Gurley
DIED
November 30, 2020
Deacon Laurie "Jimmy"

Gurley

DARLINGTON Deacon Laurie "Jimmy" Gurley 75 transitioned Monday, November 30, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Graveside Service will be 12:00 pm December 5, 2020 Hart #2 Cemetery Timmonsville Highway Darlington, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association. Services entrusted to Sherman L. Barno Jr. Funeral Directors
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dec
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Hart #2 Cemetery
Timmonsville Highway, Darlington, South Carolina
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Deacon Gurley was truly one of the kindest souls I´ve ever met. May he Rest In Peace.
Tamisha Merchant Hunter
December 3, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. Emma J Sellers and family.
Emma J Sellers
December 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Laurie's family. It was a pleasure to work with Laurie all the years at Union Carbide/ Esab. What a wonderful and kind man. He will truly be missed. RIP my friend.
Steve Mercuri
December 2, 2020
My condolences goes to the family,Deacon Gurley truly going to be miss.
Rosa Mcdaniel
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Laurie. Our prayers for your family.
Linda Bell
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. It was truly a great man. Worked with him for years.
Donna Thompson
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful man With Deepest Respect Jill Lewis
Jill Heiden Lewis
December 2, 2020