Rose Marie Crosland
Welker
Rose Marie Crosland Welker, 74, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, after a brief illness.
Ms. Welker was born in Meridian, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Ava Marie Crosland and Charles Wills Crosland.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Thompson (Tilly); son, Kip Murray (Tanya); grandchildren, Daniel Thompson, IV, Korey Murray, Magen Gatlin, Cora Blythe Murray and a number of great-grandchildren.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the McLeod Regional Medical Center staff for their care of Ms. Welker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Manna House, P. O. Box 13541, Florence, SC 29504.
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 5, 2020.