I extend my condolences to the family of Charles. May you cling to sweet family memories. He was so young but had given over half his life to serve the people and it was appreciated. His passing is Both sad and sweet because for it to happen at Christmas time when the wonder of the season gives us all hope and also a peace beyond human nature. You will miss him greatly but Draw strength from the years you had with him. May he rest in peace.

Judi Gore December 5, 2020