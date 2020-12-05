Charles D.
Woodle
LAMAR -- Charles D. Woodle, age 57, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5th at Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Latta, SC. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the Lamar chapel at Belk Funeral Home.
Born January 5, 1963, Charles is the son of J.D. Woodle and the late Betty Musselwhite Molnar. Charles began his career in law enforcement in his beloved Town of Lamar. When he started, he moved there and never left, and worked full-time for 33 years. After Charles retired, he could not give it up and he continued to work part-time for Saint George police department the last 3 years. Charles was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church.
In addition to his father, J.D. (Gail) Woodle, he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cynthia "Cindy" McDonald Woodle; son, Eric Chavis of Sumter; brothers, Joel (Courtney) Woodle and Carl Woodle, both of Darlington; two nieces, Katrina Woodle and Sadie Woodle; and his in-laws, Chuck and Barbara McCall of Bennettsville.
Memorials may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, PO Box 555 Lamar, SC 29069.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 5, 2020.