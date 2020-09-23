Menu
Robert Burns Sr.
DIED
September 21, 2020
Robert

Burns, Sr.

Robert Burns, Sr., 82, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Mr. Burns was born in Clarendon County, SC a son of the late James F. Burns and Evelyn Corina Morris Burns. He was a machine operator at DuPont and a member of Eastside Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eva Ruth Finklea Burns; brothers, Alvin Burns and David Burns; sisters, Evelyn Lybrand, Olene Brown, and Margaret Johnson.

Surviving are his son, John Burns, Jr. of Boone, NC; daughters, Sharon (Douglas) Ponte of Eutawville, SC and Elaine (Justin) Gentry of Chapin, SC; grandchildren, Samuel, Jacob, and Matthew Ponte, and Cameron and Thornton Gentry; brothers, Gene Burns and Charles Burns of Sumter, SC; sister, Burnell Wood of Sumter, SC; and his Huntington Drive family.

Memorials may be made to Eastside Christian Church, 3541 E. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29506.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Honey Hill Cemetery in the Honey Hill Community of Berkeley County, SC directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Honey Hill Cemetery
, Berkeley County, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
