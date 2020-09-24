Mrs. Maxine BacoteCooperDARLINGTON - Services will be Friday, 10:00am September 25, 2020 on the Funeral Home Lawn 704 Washington St. Darlington. Burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery. Mrs. Cooper transitioned September 19, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Viewing Today 1:00-7:00pm. Services conducted by Sherman L. Barno, Jr. Funeral Directors.
Dee and Chase...and family...I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you now and always
Susan Helber
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of my wonderful friend Maxine. I will miss our phone conversations, you always knew how you bring a smile, now SIP my Classmate & Friend. My Condolences to the Becote & Cooper Families.