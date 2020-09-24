Menu
Ernest Joshua Case
1987 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1987
DIED
September 22, 2020
Ernest JoshuaCaseFLORENCE – Ernest Joshua "Josh" Case, 33, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his residence.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Palmetto Street Church of God, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Observance of COVID-19 guidelines is recommended. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.He was born in Florence, a son of Margaret Ann Ervin Case and the late Don Roy Case. He attended Florence Christian School and was a parts/operations manager at Case Auto Parts, Inc. He was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God.He is survived by his mother, Ann Case, of Florence; two sons, Daylen Case of Heath Springs, SC, and Mason Case of Florence; two brothers, Don Roy Case, Jr., and Caleb George Case III (Meagan), both of Florence; maternal grandparents, Gwen and Homer Ervin, also of Florence; and nieces and nephew, Allison Case, Kylie Case, Colton Carnell, and Anna Grace Case. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Mary Lee Case and Caleb George Case, Sr.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Palmetto Street Church of God
Sep
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Palmetto Street Church of God
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Carmen McKnight
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Jerry and Barbara Bennett
Friend
September 23, 2020
Ms. Ann , so sorry to hear about Josh. Please know I will be much in prayer for you and your family. We have lots of wonderful memories of the boys school days. So glad I got to know them and loved each one of them, .
Becky Howell
September 23, 2020
Ann & family,We are so very sorry. You all are in our thoughts and prayers during this time and the days ahead. Love, the Amerson’s
Mike & Tammy Amerson
Friend
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I know that mere words can not take away the pain that you are all feeling, but God can and will see you through this time. Lean on Him. Love and Prayers
Elsie Carraway Lear
Friend
September 23, 2020
so sorry to hear, im praying for you all
tonya caulder
September 23, 2020
Love you Josh RIP ! I love you ! You will be missed!!
Rebecca Hackley
Family
September 23, 2020
Ann Donnie Caleb Mason and my Daughter Ashley and my grandson Daylen Joshua Case Son to Josh your in my prayer
Rebecca Hackley
September 23, 2020
Praying for you Ann, Donnie, Caleb and Ashley. Ann, my heart is breaking for you. Please know I love you and I am so sorry.
Cathy and Cleon Lovett
September 22, 2020
Prayers to Ann, Donnie, Caleb, Ashley, and the family
Michael Tolley
September 22, 2020