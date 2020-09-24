Menu
Lenora Cook Willoughby
DIED
September 22, 2020
Lenora CookWilloughbySCRANTON -- Lenora Cook Willoughby, 80, wife of the late Charles Aimar "Sonny" Willoughby, Jr., died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Willoughby was born in Florence County on June 18, 1940, daughter of the late Franklin Bridges Cook and Lillie Mae Bell Cook. She was raised in the Friendfield Pentecostal Holiness Church, but later in life became a member of Scranton Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons, Charles A. Willoughby, III and Jason Willoughby, both of Scranton. Mrs. Willoughby was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Cook, Lena Cook Curry, Rudell Cook Prosser and Roland Lee Cook. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020, at Scranton Baptist Church with burial to follow at Graham Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Published by SCNow on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carolina Funeral Home
215 East Highway 378 Bypass P. O. Box 757, Scranton, SC 29591
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lenora was a Godly woman. She was always there if you needed a friend or just someone to chat with. She has always been there for me and always welcomed me into her home, not as a guest, but as a friend. I will always remember her with much love. My heart breaks knowing I never be able to talk to her again. My deepest sympathies to Charles and Jason.
Peggy Perry
September 23, 2020