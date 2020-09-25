Donnie "DT"
Thomas
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Donnie "DT" Thomas will be conducted 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. He died on Monday, September 21st in a local hospital.
Donnie was born in Florence, SC to the late Albert McElveen and Evangelist Esther "Sue" Thomas. At the time of his demise, he was employed as a chef with Morrison Management Specialists, Inc. through MUSC of Florence, SC.
Survivors include: his wife, Teresa Johnson Thomas; three daughters: Jessica Clyburn, Tia Thomas, and Jhailyn Thomas; two grandchildren, Denver and Memphis Clyburn; brothers: Ronnie Lee Thomas (his twin), Elder Eddie L. (Rose Marie) Thomas, and Jonas (Kisha) Brooks; sisters, Elder Mary (Elder James) Thomas Brown, Beatrice "Peaches" Brooks and Alma McDaniel; and a host of other relatives and friends.
