Donnie "Dt" Thomas
DIED
September 21, 2020
Donnie "DT"

Thomas

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Donnie "DT" Thomas will be conducted 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. He died on Monday, September 21st in a local hospital.

Donnie was born in Florence, SC to the late Albert McElveen and Evangelist Esther "Sue" Thomas. At the time of his demise, he was employed as a chef with Morrison Management Specialists, Inc. through MUSC of Florence, SC.

Survivors include: his wife, Teresa Johnson Thomas; three daughters: Jessica Clyburn, Tia Thomas, and Jhailyn Thomas; two grandchildren, Denver and Memphis Clyburn; brothers: Ronnie Lee Thomas (his twin), Elder Eddie L. (Rose Marie) Thomas, and Jonas (Kisha) Brooks; sisters, Elder Mary (Elder James) Thomas Brown, Beatrice "Peaches" Brooks and Alma McDaniel; and a host of other relatives and friends.

You may visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St, Florence, SC 29506
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
Praying for your family
Geraldine Green
September 26, 2020
Im so sorry about your loss! May God be with you and your family!
Lorestine D. Hunter
September 25, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss. May the Lord continue to be with you all.
Dolores Smith
September 25, 2020
Sending my prayers to his family .And that God send comfort and peace
Janice Hardee
September 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy prayers for you and your family
Cymantha Graham SAM
September 25, 2020
I'm still in shock. My coworker and friend. Will miss everything about you. S.I.P. my friend.
Latonne James
September 25, 2020
Faye we are so sorry for your loss. We love you and are praying that the holy spirit will bring comfort and peace to you and your family.
Karen Jones
September 25, 2020
Sending My Deepest Sympathy To The Family!!!
Wanda S Myers
September 24, 2020
This was such a amazing man, always had a smile on his face and was so kind to everyone. I worked at CHS when he was there and I'm in such shock about this. I'll be praying for the family and friends and all the workers at MUSC for the loss of a good man. RIP my friend until I see your smiling face again.
Tina OReilly Anderson
September 23, 2020
T, I love you so please let me know if you need anything. My prayers are with you and your family
Rosena Bess
September 23, 2020
To the family..my prayers and hearts goes out to each and everyone of you at this time . Again i'm so sorry for your loss
Cathy Dargan
Coworker
September 23, 2020
To the family, I'm so sorry for your loss at this time..i known donnie for 4years when i first came to work at carolina hospital ..he was always a kind person , he had his ways but he was a good person and im gonna miss seeing him at work and listening at his music..he love to play his oldies..to the family i will keep each and everyone of you in my prayers and he gonna be truly miss..RIP Mr.Donnie Thomas take your rest but always remember god loves you best...
Cathy Dargan
September 23, 2020
RIP Donnie this candle burns peacefully for you
Jonathan Dargan
Coworker
September 23, 2020
For the past three years I've known Donnie, I can really say that there was never a dull moment when he was around.whether if it was a joke he was telling or a story he wanted to share when he talk you listen...we shared a lot of good times at work laughing talking about different things in general...I'm really going to miss seeing him and talking to him...thank you Donnie for talking to me about different styles of colonge and thank you for giving me the nickname John Wick...the man the myth the legend....RIP
Jonathan Dargan
Coworker
September 23, 2020