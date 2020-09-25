Jennie P.



Jennie P. Watson, age 72, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jennie was the daughter of the late Charles B. Powell and Fannie T. Powell. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at the Chapel of the Mausoleum, Florence Memorial Gardens on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



The family will receive guests at the home of Nellie Watson, 1915 Woods Drive, Florence, SC.



Ms. Watson retired from Florence Electric Supply. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, her dog Bandit, family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, nature and time spent at her lake home fishing.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, David Watson, and her large extended family. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Florence, SC. Memorials may be made to the Florence Area Humane Society, 1434 S. McCurdy Road, Florence, SC 29506.



