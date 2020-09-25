Menu
Benny M. Nobles
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
September 24, 2020
Benny M. Nobles, 70, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Belk Funeral Home.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Belk Funeral Home
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC 29532
Libby and family, Mom told me on Monday that Benny was not doing well. I am so sorry that he was so sick in his final days. I have very happy memories of time spent with Benny after Mom married into your family. He was still in school when we were kids. He played with us, taught me about art, and was always kind. Benny was a very sensitive person and I always thought he had a deep soul. When he enlisted in the Army, he gave me all of his art supplies. I used them and learned so much about drawing and painting, thanks to Benny. I will always remember him fondly and with much love. I am thinking of you and praying for your healing in this time of loss. Love, Diane
