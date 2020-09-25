Menu
Lorie Woodrow "Tripp" Lee III
DIED
September 23, 2020
Lorie "Tripp" Woodrow Lee III, 54, of Florence died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 25, 2020.
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
WE ARE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. WE HAVEN'T SEEN EACH OTHER IN A WHILE BUT OUR LOVE FOR Y'ALL NEVER CHANGED. YOU BOTH HAVE BEEN FRIENDS SINCE JUNIOR HIGH. WE WILL MISS TRIPP SO MUCH. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU ALL. SENDING LOVE AND PRAYERS.
TINA GRAHAM
September 25, 2020
So Sorry for your Loss. I knew Tripp as a young boy. Always sweet and happy.
Billie Stallings
September 25, 2020