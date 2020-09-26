Emmaline Oates
Matthews
Emmaline Oates Matthews, 89, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Mrs. Matthews was born in Florence Co., SC a daughter of the late Joe Oates and Lucille Thornall Oates. She had worked for Tomlinson's and then joined her husband in running Matthews Auto Service. Emmaline was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph E. Matthews, Sr.; sister, Lib Dority; brothers, Joe Oates, Jr. and Bill Oates; and first great-grandchild, Cam Cole.
Surviving are her son, Dr. R.E. "Gene" (Patty) Matthews of Greenville, SC; daughters, Debbie (Billy) Isgett and Linda Kennedy, both of Florence; grandchildren, Matt (Anna) Isgett, Tyler (Danielle) Isgett, Chandler Isgett, Melissa (Jeremy) Huff, Lauren (Cameron) Cole, Meg (Corey) Schuerman, Kenny (Dawn) Kennedy, Ann (Clint) Hearne, and Cindy (Mike) Rawlings; great-grandchildren, Lucy Isgett, Hayden Isgett, Mayson Isgett, Amelia Huff, Lily Huff, Mary Matthews, Hutch Cole, Knox Cole, Mills Schuerman, McCord Schuerman, Lauren Kennedy, Collins Kennedy, Payton Hearne, and Sawyer Hearne; brothers, Randy Oates of California and Larry Oates of New Mexico; sisters, Betty Barnes of Florence and Violet "Vie" Filyaw of Charleston.
Memorial may be made to McLeod Hospice of the Pee Dee, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org
.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, social distancing will be observed.
.