Emmaline Oates Matthews
Emmaline Oates

Matthews

Emmaline Oates Matthews, 89, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

Mrs. Matthews was born in Florence Co., SC a daughter of the late Joe Oates and Lucille Thornall Oates. She had worked for Tomlinson's and then joined her husband in running Matthews Auto Service. Emmaline was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph E. Matthews, Sr.; sister, Lib Dority; brothers, Joe Oates, Jr. and Bill Oates; and first great-grandchild, Cam Cole.

Surviving are her son, Dr. R.E. "Gene" (Patty) Matthews of Greenville, SC; daughters, Debbie (Billy) Isgett and Linda Kennedy, both of Florence; grandchildren, Matt (Anna) Isgett, Tyler (Danielle) Isgett, Chandler Isgett, Melissa (Jeremy) Huff, Lauren (Cameron) Cole, Meg (Corey) Schuerman, Kenny (Dawn) Kennedy, Ann (Clint) Hearne, and Cindy (Mike) Rawlings; great-grandchildren, Lucy Isgett, Hayden Isgett, Mayson Isgett, Amelia Huff, Lily Huff, Mary Matthews, Hutch Cole, Knox Cole, Mills Schuerman, McCord Schuerman, Lauren Kennedy, Collins Kennedy, Payton Hearne, and Sawyer Hearne; brothers, Randy Oates of California and Larry Oates of New Mexico; sisters, Betty Barnes of Florence and Violet "Vie" Filyaw of Charleston.

Memorial may be made to McLeod Hospice of the Pee Dee, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, social distancing will be observed.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
