Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shelby Jean Martin Hardee
Shelby Jean Martin

Hardee

Shelby Jean Martin Hardee, 79, of Florence, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Mrs. Hardee was born in Conway, SC a daughter of the late Hubert Martin and Dorothea Tyler Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Weston Gene Hardee; daughter, Wanda Gail Bochette; brothers, Boyd Martin and Johnny Martin.

Surviving are her daughters, Debbie Hamilton of Florence, Donna Lee of Timmonsville, Lynn (Larry) Foster of Florence, and Brenda (Tommy) Sullivan of Lake City, SC; sons, Johnny Hardee and Scott Hardee, both of Florence; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Hoyt (Mary) Martin of Socastee; sister, Faye (Pat) Edwards of Conway; special lifelong friend, Pinky Jordan.

Memorials may be made to Grace Free Will Baptist Church, 348 Lawrence Street, Lake City, SC 29560.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, social distancing will be observed. Services will be livestreamed on the Mount Hope Facebook page.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery
Mount Hope Facebook page
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.