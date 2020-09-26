Shelby Jean Martin
Hardee
Shelby Jean Martin Hardee, 79, of Florence, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Mrs. Hardee was born in Conway, SC a daughter of the late Hubert Martin and Dorothea Tyler Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Weston Gene Hardee; daughter, Wanda Gail Bochette; brothers, Boyd Martin and Johnny Martin.
Surviving are her daughters, Debbie Hamilton of Florence, Donna Lee of Timmonsville, Lynn (Larry) Foster of Florence, and Brenda (Tommy) Sullivan of Lake City, SC; sons, Johnny Hardee and Scott Hardee, both of Florence; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Hoyt (Mary) Martin of Socastee; sister, Faye (Pat) Edwards of Conway; special lifelong friend, Pinky Jordan.
Memorials may be made to Grace Free Will Baptist Church, 348 Lawrence Street, Lake City, SC 29560.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, social distancing will be observed. Services will be livestreamed on the Mount Hope Facebook page.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.