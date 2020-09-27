Lorie "Tripp" WoodrowLee, IIILorie "Tripp" Woodrow Lee, III, 54, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born in Florence, SC, a son of Lorie W. Lee, Jr. and the late Retta Elizabeth Sheppard Lee. Tripp worked for over 30 years in the Florence and Pee Dee areas as a TV and Electronic repairman as the owner of the "Video Clinic". He was a graduate of Florence Darlington Technical College. He loved being outdoors, camping, fishing and playing golf. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was very close to all of his family members. Surviving are his wife, Rhonda Renee Benton Lee; son and daughter-in-law; Joey and Kelly Lee; daughter, Kelsey Lee; sister, Anne Sweatt; brother, Robbie Lee; four grandchildren, Ava Lee, Ace Lee, Knox Lee and Slade Calcutt; and his father, Lorie Lee, Jr. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family will hold a private memorial service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lee family.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina