Dorothy "Edith" Evelyn



DuBose



Lake City, SC - Edith Jowers DuBose passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 98. Born July 20, 1922 to William Isaiah Jowers, Jr. and Martha Leila Evans Jowers. Mrs. DuBose was the last remaining charter member of Lake City Pentecostal Church, which was started as a house church in her parents' home in April 1934. She shared memories of teaching the Sunday School class for the youngest children when she was a teenager. She was a secretary for Johnson Cotton Company, Scranton Elementary School, and the Juvenile Justice system in Lake City. Mrs. DuBose was a devoted caregiver to her sister Ethel and a homemaker. The last several years of life were spent at Lake City-Scranton Health Care Center, up until then she resided on land that was originally part of her family's farm outside of Lake City. A woman of very strong faith, she was unsure why God allowed her to live so many years except to allow her to pray for her loved ones.



She is preceded in death by her parents listed above, her husband, Cecil James DuBose, her youngest son, William "Billy" Anderson DuBose, and all of her siblings, William "Eddie" Jowers, Bertha Mae Jowers, Beulah Jowers Evans, Viola Jowers, James Wilbert "JW" Jowers, Mattie "Ethel" Jowers, May Belle Jowers Purvis, and Thomas "Earl" Jowers.



Her granddaughters, Andrea DuBose Crenshaw (Tony) of Patrick, SC, Keri DuBose Kittinger (Brad) of Kapolei, HI and Melissa DuBose Oliver (Gregory) of Ruby, SC, along with their mother, Oree DuBose Threadgill of Cheraw, SC, and their children; Marissa DuBose of Albuquerque, NM, Tyler Dickson of Fayetteville, NC, Macy McDonald of Patrick, SC, Jocelyn Dickson of Kapolei, HI, and Emily, Analyn, and Holden Oliver of Ruby, SC would like to make it public knowledge of their grandmother's passing. A long life lived deserves acknowledgement. Mrs. DuBose has many nieces, nephews, and other family members who loved her and will miss her. She is also survived by her son, James Arnold (Sonny) DuBose of Lake City, SC and his daughter Donna Moody (Russell) of Darlington, SC and grandchildren Will, Aaron, and Olivia Moody.

