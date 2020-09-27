A FANTASTIC neighbor, friend, always ready to help. He will be missed
Christine Colvin
Friend
September 27, 2020
Jill, you're in my heart and prayers for the loss of William. You may not remember me but I knew your Mother real well. You have my sympathy and love in your sadness May you find comfort knowing that others care.
Ruth Housand Holt
Friend
September 27, 2020
Very Saddened by the news of Tater’s passing. Many prayers for you all!
Laina Poleman
Friend
September 27, 2020
Penny Orsch
Classmate
September 26, 2020
Many prayers for Jill and the children. William will be missed. It was always good to see him at the running events. So many prayers for you all.
Debra Buffkin
Friend
September 26, 2020
Jill, My thoughts and prayers are with you and the kids through all of this. I pray that God can bring you some form of comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Tennille Hardee
Coworker
September 26, 2020
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. Greg and Kelly Tucker
Kelly Tucker
Friend
September 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Jeter and Jackson families. So sorry for your loss.
Harry B. Huggins
Friend
September 26, 2020
Daphne Jeane Nafe
Classmate
September 26, 2020
Russell Beaird
Brother
September 26, 2020
My family loves Bambi so much. I so wish we could of known Tater. Bambi shared so much about him. My prayers are with the family for all the difficult days to come. My love to all. Sally Eddy
Sally Eddy
September 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and the family. Keeping each of you in prayer.
Charlie and Cynthia Fogle
Acquaintance
September 26, 2020
Susan Charles
September 26, 2020
Jill, Jackson, and Isabella we love you all so much and wrap our hearts and arms around you now as you mourn the loss of your husband and father. My brother loved each of you immensely. I ready something today that gave me a bit of comfort and I hope in some way it can bring you some. “Some days are just damp days. It happens. Pain can only come from where love has already been.” Your pain as you mourn surely has to be from the immense love the four of your shared.
Mary Jeter
Family
September 26, 2020
Jill, There are no words for the sorrow I feel for you and your family. May the prayers and the love that surrounds you uplift you and bring you peace and serenity. I will continue to pray for your beautiful family. Love, Cristy Alvarez
Cristina Alvarez
Friend
September 26, 2020
Jill-I am so sorry and I am keeping you and your sweet children in my prayers. May God, family and friends bring you peace and hope and may your memories give you comfort and solace. He was such a gift and blessing to all of you and I am so glad I had the chance to know him. With love❤,
Stephanie MacGillivray (Stocker)
Friend
September 26, 2020
Prayers for Bambi and the family. Such a vibrant life taken too soon.
Jennifer Brady Jones
Friend
September 26, 2020
Jill, Jackson, Isabella and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I pray that God will continue to keep you all in His care. God bless you. Love you guys!
Laura Young
Coworker
September 26, 2020
Too young to leave and too many songs yet to be sung.
Landis Elliott
Family
September 26, 2020
This is genedriggers i knew william about 20years or more we play music together off and on he was agood friend nice man good buddy make you laugh when you felt bad going miss him. Sorry for his family loss
Walter eugene Driggers
September 26, 2020
Jill I am so sorry to hear about your husband’s passing. I will hold you and your children close to my heart in prayer.
Rebecca Leggett
Coworker
September 26, 2020
Christian and I send our sincerest condolences to the family. Mr Jeter always had a smile on his face and a cheerful heart. God Bless each of you during this difficult time.