Jill, Jackson, and Isabella we love you all so much and wrap our hearts and arms around you now as you mourn the loss of your husband and father. My brother loved each of you immensely. I ready something today that gave me a bit of comfort and I hope in some way it can bring you some. “Some days are just damp days. It happens. Pain can only come from where love has already been.”

Your pain as you mourn surely has to be from the immense love the four of your shared.

Mary Jeter Family September 26, 2020