It is exceptionally sad when the unsung heroes pass from this world. Ms. Minnie was so accepting, without judgment at first meeting and showed herself to be selfless beyond compare each and every day thereafter. It is a precious gift to have known her. I watched her be a dedicated grandmother to my son's Devon & Brett, and so many others. She wasn't just a "presence." She paid attention, she was genuine, her character above reproach. Effort was displayed. With all the hardships in this world, she made the difference; added some softness, kindness, caring. She was the epitome of one whom hard work could not tax. She was mighty in that tiny frame of hers. I know serenity and peace are enveloping you now Ms. Minnie, as you so justly deserve! Thank you for your graciousness, your teachings, your biscuits, your beautiful soul. With much love, Susie

Susie Cooper September 27, 2020