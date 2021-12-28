Menu
Aaron L. Caulder
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road
Dillon, SC
Aaron L.

Caulder

DILLON - Services for Aaron L. Caulder will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Second Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Caulder, 83, died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his residence.

Born in Marion County, SC, September 5, 1938, he was the son of the late Reed Caulder and Louise Cook Caulder. He was a member of Second Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Lane, Angela (Mark) Young, both of Dillon, and Debra Sue (Paul) Grimsley of Fairmont, NC; sons, Randy (Mattie) Caulder of Rowland, NC, Wayne (Pearl) Caulder of Dillon, Kenny Caulder of Fairmont, NC, and Sammy (Mary) Caulder of Orrum, NC; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jean Caulder of Gaffney, SC.

Mr. Caulder was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary E. Caulder; daughters, Dora Elizabeth Caulder and Sandra Caulder; sister, Hazel C. Hall; and brothers, Deward Caulder and James Caulder.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th N., Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC
Dec
29
Service
3:00p.m.
Second Baptist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home
