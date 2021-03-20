Aaron
COWARD -- Aaron Lee, 91, husband of Sarah Anderson Lee, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence.
Mr. Lee was born on August 6, 1929 in Florence County, son of the late John Alexander Lee and Ruby Gaster Lee. He was a veteran of the US Navy and Merchant Marines. Mr. Lee attended JC Lynch schools and was a member of Coward Pentecostal Holiness church where he served as deacon for over 25 years. He was a salesman, tobacco farmer, self-employed landlord and was a mason.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Sarah Anderson Lee of Coward; children, Karen Lee of Florence, Aaron Kirk Lee of Reno, NV and Kelcy Lee of Columbia; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his brothers, Clinton Junior Lee and Woodrow Lee; and his sisters, Annie Lee Welch, Peggy Lee Miles, Ella Russell "Dempy" Lee McCrea and Margaret Azalee Lee Welch.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Coward Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Carolina Funeral Home in charge.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to extend a special "Thanks" to Amedisys Hospice, McLeod Regional Medical Center, Mrs. Edna Dargan and special niece and nephew, Gail Campbell and Ryan Campbell.
Memorials may be made to Coward Pentecostal Holiness Church, 151 E. Friendfield Road, Coward, SC 29530.
Due to COVID-19, the family request for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also requests everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.
