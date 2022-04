Adrian



Ramos



Anderson, ADRIAN RAMOS age 82 of Anderson passed Sept 25, 2021 at Richard Campbell Nursing Home. Adrian resided in the Florence County for many years before he moved to Simpsonville, S.C. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a resident of the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. Military service will be held Tuesday Oct 5, 2021 1:00 P.M. at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery .



Funeral arrangements by Foggie- Holloway Funeral Home of Anderson SC.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 4, 2021.