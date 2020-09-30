Adrian Vaughn
Padgett
Adrian Vaughn Padgett, 65, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Mr. Padgett was born in Aiken, SC a son of the late Adrian Lewis Padgett and Lorene Joan Seigler Padgett. He was a member of the Florence Baptist Temple where he sang in the Men's Choir and served in the Children's Ministry for over 30 years, and was the Associate President of the Mechanical Contractors Association of South Carolina. Currently he was employed at Carolina Insulation and Contractors, Inc. of Florence. He was a wonderful, and Godly husband and father.
Surviving are his wife, Melanie Shealy Padgett of Florence; son, Charlie "C.J." Fuller of Florence; daughters, Betsy Padgett (Daniel) Evans of Greer, SC, Regent Fuller Scandrett of Atlanta, GA, McCall Fuller of Macon, GA, Seir Fuller and Teil Fuller, both of Florence; granddaughter, Zoe Julia Evans; brother, Jerry D. (Lizette) Padgett of Lynchburg, SC; sisters, Vicki Corden and Sharon (Rick) Rohme, both of Florence; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Florence Baptist Temple with the service to follow in the church at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed at all gatherings.
