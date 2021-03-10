Menu
Agnes Mary Johnson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Agnes Mary

Johnson

COWARD – Agnes Mary Plsek Johnson, 82, died Friday, March 5, 2021, after an illness.

She was born in Bronx, NY, a daughter of the late Frank and Agnes Elizabeth Virag Plsek. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Theodore Johnson. A resident of Florence since 1989, Mrs. Johnson was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Nancy J. Barrillo, of Coward, SC; six sons, John (Julia) Johnson of Florence, Frank (Judy) Johnson of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, Charles William Johnson of WV, James (Cynthia) Johnson of Timmonsville, SC, Richard Johnson of Coward, SC, and Steven (Mahria) Johnson of Yucca Valley, CA; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private service in memory of Mrs. Johnson. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the Johnson family.

Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church or to the American Heart Association.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 10, 2021.
