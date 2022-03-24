Alfred E. Peeler, Jr, 65 passed away at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was the son of Barbara Ann (Bobbie) Carter Peeler and Alfred Ernest Peeler, Sr. Survivors include his daughter, Diana (Bryan) Collins, his grandson, Ethan Collins, and his sister, Linda Young. He was employed with TAC Logging for over 30 years. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Moore Family Life Center at Elim Baptist Church. Elim is located at 1303 Olanta Hwy, Effingham, SC 29541.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2022.