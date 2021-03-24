I am so sorry to hear of Mrs Mac passing. She was a sweet lady. May God give you strength and peace during this hard and trying time.
Audrey Strong
Friend
March 28, 2021
Appreciating knowing Ms.Mac @ Rowland-Norment and feeling thankful for her support. The students love to see Ms. Mac come in to praise their work. Thank You Ms. Mac ❤ L.Gibson
Lorna Gibson
Teacher
March 24, 2021
Alfred's was a kind and sincere friend. She always looked at situations in a positive way. She was a fun person and she treated people the way she wanted to be treated. I felt special when she gave the faculty and staff a dinner at Rowland Norment and invited the Subs.
Linda Simuel
Friend
March 24, 2021
I will always cherish our friendship. She was a remarkable lady. Love you Ms Mac.
Praying for the family. May the Lord give you his perfect peace.
Barbara Higgins
Friend
March 24, 2021
Thanks for all you did for Robeson County Retired school personnel Association! You will be missed!
Elaine Chavis
Acquaintance
March 24, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Janice McCray
Friend
March 24, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.