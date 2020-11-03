Alice Grice
Martin
MARION -- Alice Grice Martin, 93, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Carolina Gardens after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Watson Cemetery in the Zion Community of Marion County, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be streamed live (signal permitting) on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Mrs. Martin was born in Marion, a daughter of the late James Bevin Grice and Annie Mae Foxworth Grice. She is also preceded in death by her husband Joe Martin; brothers, James Grice, Edward Grice, and George Grice; sisters, Evelyn Daniels, Dorothy Martin Davis, and Annette Henderson. Mrs. Martin was a long-time member of Marion Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Perry Martin (Pam) of Chester, VA; daughter, Janice Claire White (Elmer) of Kingstree, SC; grandchildren: Laura Meisnere (Jeff), Gina Cohenour (Scott), Joby Martin (Gretchen) and Russ Martin (Shanna); as well as seven great-grandchildren.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 3, 2020.