I send loving condolences to you: Eva, Vickie, and Dennis. I am here for you as you have always been there for our family. May you find peace.
Vera Coe
Friend
October 11, 2021
Eva, Dennis, and Vickie, I was saddened by the news of Mr. Pinckney´s transition. May you all and the entire family, find peace and solace in remembering the great Giant of a man he was. May the memories make you Smile and Rejoice. Prayers are continually with you all.
Gwen James
Family
October 9, 2021
Jennifer (Vicky), so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Pinckney. May the peace of God be with you and your family during this time.