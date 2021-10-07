DARLINGTON -- Alphonso James Pinckney of Darlington went home to be with the Lord on September 29,2021.
Mr. Pinckney's funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9th at 1:00PM. The church will be Central United Methodist Church which is located at 167 South Irby Street; Florence. South Carolina 29501.The viewing will be held at Jordan Funeral Home between 1:00PM-7:00PM on Friday, October 8, 2021. In compliance with the CDC all guests are required to wear a mask. The Commitment services will be on Oct. 12th at 2pm at the Florence National Cemetery, 803 E National Cemetery Rd, Florence, SC 29506.
I send loving condolences to you: Eva, Vickie, and Dennis. I am here for you as you have always been there for our family. May you find peace.
Vera Coe
Friend
October 11, 2021
Eva, Dennis, and Vickie, I was saddened by the news of Mr. Pinckney´s transition. May you all and the entire family, find peace and solace in remembering the great Giant of a man he was. May the memories make you Smile and Rejoice. Prayers are continually with you all.
Gwen James
Family
October 9, 2021
Jennifer (Vicky), so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Pinckney. May the peace of God be with you and your family during this time.