Alphonso James



Pinckney



DARLINGTON -- Alphonso James Pinckney of Darlington went home to be with the Lord on September 29,2021.



Mr. Pinckney's funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9th at 1:00PM. The church will be Central United Methodist Church which is located at 167 South Irby Street; Florence. South Carolina 29501.The viewing will be held at Jordan Funeral Home between 1:00PM-7:00PM on Friday, October 8, 2021. In compliance with the CDC all guests are required to wear a mask. The Commitment services will be on Oct. 12th at 2pm at the Florence National Cemetery, 803 E National Cemetery Rd, Florence, SC 29506.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 7, 2021.