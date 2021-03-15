Menu
Alvin Kenneth Larrimore
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Alvin Kenneth

Larrimore

Alvin Kenneth Larrimore, 88, of Florence, SC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Mr. Larrimore was born in Marion County, SC, a son of the late Vivian Mae Bowen Larrimore and James Chesley Larrimore. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. Mr. Larrimore worked with United Insurance Company of America and retired in 1987 as Staff Manager. He attended Peace Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, gardening and camping.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rebecca Gertrude Jordan Larrimore; and son, Kenneth Terry Larrimore.

Survivors include his son, Glenn Larrimore of Chapel Hill, NC; daughters, Judy L. Jones (Chris) of Timmonsville, SC, Kimberly L. Munn (Brunson) and Pamela L. Poston, both of Florence, SC; grandchildren, Heather Kemmerlin Biddy (Troy), Hayley Shortt (Ryan), Colton Carnell, Conner Munn and Garrick Jones; great-grandchildren, Paisley Ray, Noelle Shortt, Anna Caroline, Charlotte Biddy and Chesley Carnell; and sister, Mary L. Richardson (Henry) of Conway, SC.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to The Miracle League of Florence, 1506 Klondike Road, Suite 105, Conyers, GA 30094 or McLeod Hospice House, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 15, 2021.
Mar
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Mar
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
My condolences...A great man.R.I.P.
Robert Sell
March 15, 2021
