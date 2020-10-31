Amanda "Mandy" Marie



Matthews



Amanda "Mandy" Marie Matthews, 44 of Tappahannock, VA passed away on October 22rd, 2020 at VCU Medical Center after a brief and unexpected illness.



Mandy was born on January 18th, 1976 in Dutton, Mathews County, VA and grew up there. She graduated from Christchurch School then moved to South Carolina for college. She graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College and Limestone College where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Management. After working at ADP she met and married her husband, the now deceased, Lee Andrew Matthews. Eventually she moved back to Virginia to be closer to family. She worked at Aylett County Day School and was the secretary at Tappahannock Presbyterian Church. This past year Mandy found a career she loved more than she could imagine as the Financial Manager of the Rappahannock Tribe of Indian Neck, VA. She adored her boss Chief Anne Richardson who always valued family over the job.



Mandy is survived by her mother Ann Hinman Colby and her stepfather John Colby Jr of Tappahannock VA. She leaves behind her beloved children LeighAnn Marie and Bryce Lee Matthews as well as her stepchildren Kayla Whitney Matthews (Hunter) and Jordan Lee Matthews. She was the grandmother of Sophie Matthews and Bentley Strickland. Mandy also leaves behind her stepsisters Deirdre Colby James (Tom), Heather Colby Richey (Steve), and her stepbrother John Colby III. (Cheri) Her uncles George Colby (Kathy), Charles Hinman (Sandy), and her aunt Deirdre Colby Sato. She leaves behind many cousins including Kathy Hinman Walker (Bill), nieces and nephews. Mandy was pre-deceased by her grandparents Elmer and Marie Hinman of Dutton, VA and her step-grandmother Jerry Choate Colby of Tappahannock, VA



Mandy never met a stranger and was a friend to many in SC and VA. She would always help those in need and was always a joy to be around. She was heavily involved with any activity her children were in, Mandy was the best mother and daughter anyone could ask for always putting the needs of others before her own. A celebration of Mandy's life will be held Saturday, November 7th at the Tappahannock Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends, masked please, at 1:00 p.m and the service will be at 2:00pm. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock is assisting the family with arrangements



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Mandy's name to ACDS or Tappahannock Presbyterian Church.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Oct. 31, 2020.