On Sunday, October 18, 2020, Amelia Meeks Gray passed away, finally able to relinquish the suffering of Corticobasal Degeneration. She was a ten-year survivor from Lung Cancer, only to battle the last few years with a disease that took her life, but DID NOT WIN. It only showed those that loved her what a strong woman she was. Her concern about her disease was more for her children and grandchildren than for herself. Amelia was preceded in death at the age of three by her mother, Hazel Law Meeks, later in life by her father, Mallory Franklin Meeks, and her only sister, Gwendolyn Meeks Black. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Hubert Gray of Florence, and their children; Marvin (Paula) Gray, Wayne (Tammy) Gray, Becky (Bill) Madison, and Debbie Fryer (Frankie Turner); grandchildren, Shana Poston, David Poston, Justin (Heather) Gray, Stephen Ellis, Emily (Austin) Grantham, Mary Beth (Shannon) Hutchinson, Jerralynne Thomas, Samuel (Maria) Fryer and Markus (Rachel) Horne, as well as 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her only brother, Frank (Evelyn) Meeks and two special nieces and two nephews. A private Inurnment will be held at Florence National Cemetery at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at The Methodist Manor in Florence, SC, for their heartfelt professional care during her time there. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Attn: Department 5930, PO Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888. Online donations at: [email protected]
