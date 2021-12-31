Miss Amy Elizabeth
Crowley
FLORENCE -- Miss Amy Elizabeth Crowley, age 41, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church (126 Church Street, McFarlan, NC) by Pastor Lonnie Grose with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:30 – 3:00 PM Sunday, prior to the service at the church.
Amy came into this world as a gift, as she was born on Christmas day of 1980, in Rockingham, NC, to Brenda Morris Crowley and the late James Crowley of Cheraw, SC.
Growing up, Amy was a devout member of Cheraw Pentecostal Holiness Church. Around the age of 17, Amy attended a youth revival and came home ecstatic as she told her family she had accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and personal Savior.
Amy found her calling early in life, deciding at the age of 16 that she wanted to go into the medical field and become a Radiologic Technologist. She attended Cheraw High School, graduating near the top of her class in 1999, and went on to earn her Radiologic Technologist degree through Florence-Darlington Technical College. Upon Completion of her degree and ARRT certification, she accepted a position as a Radiologic Technologist at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Over the next two decades, she would touch countless patients' lives and she worked her way up to becoming a supervisor in the Radiologic Department.
Amy was a devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter, supervisor, co-worker, and friend to many. Her lifelong dream of visiting Las Vegas, Nevada came true in 2015 when she went with her sister and brother-in-law. Amy had sparkling blue eyes, skin like milk, and a smile that could light up even the darkest room. To know Amy was to love her.
Amy loved her family with all her heart and gave them 41 years of inexplicable joy. She loved surprising her family and closest friends with gifts; tokens of her affection. A true people person at heart, Amy won over a host of friends, co-workers, and patients throughout her life. She loved to read and was an avid Gamecocks fan just like her father, whose death she never stopped grieving over until they were reunited December 26, 2021.
Amy spent what was to be her last Christmas and birthday, the day before her passing, with her beloved mother, sister, and brother-in-law in Cheraw. She was in good spirits, happy, and was showered with love and gifts. On her way home that evening, she told her mother all she wanted to do was live for the Lord, not knowing she would be with Him just a few hours later.
Amy was preceded in death by her father, James Crowley; brother, Michael James Crowley; maternal grandparents, Dewey T. and Doris Jones Morris; paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Charlie Crowley; uncles, Robert and James "Tot" Morris; a special childhood friend, Dale Owen; a friend, boss, and mentor, Mr. Ron Malin; and her sister's cocker spaniels, Tinky, Shania, Kiki, and Lucy Lou – whom she lovingly referred to as her "nieces."
Those left to mourn her incredible loss and cherish her beautiful memory include her mother, Brenda Morris Crowley; sister & brother-in-law, Chrystie Crowley Chambers and Lee Chambers – whom Amy simply referred to as her brother, her 4-legged "nephew," J.J.; and a multitude of friends and co-workers.
The family requests that any McLeod Regional Medical Center employees who attend Amy's service, to please wear their hospital scrubs/uniforms as a show of solidarity as her McLeod family.
A special thank you is extended by the family, to Dr. Richard Mohr, III, of Florence, SC, for all the years of friendship and care he provided to our precious Amy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pleasant Hill UMC "Cemetery Fund," P.O. Box 21, McFarlan, NC 28102, where Amy's final resting place will be alongside her family members that have passed, especially her beloved father.
~ This obituary was lovingly and beautifully prepared by Amy's sister and best friend, Chrystie Crowley Chambers.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com
) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Crowley family.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 31, 2021.