Andreas Stilianos
Kazilieris
We praise God for the life of our beloved Andreas Stilianos Kazilieris who fell asleep in the Lord on December 18, 2020.
Andreas was born on March 18, 1955. At a very young age he became a deep sea fisherman, a chef, a gardener and a carpenter. He built foundations not only upon the most solid rock but also upon the deepest and strongest; most powerful love of God that emanates today in the hearts of all his loved ones.
He is survived by his daughter, Anna Kazilieris and grandchildren, Jaianna, Zoee and Eleni Kazilieris; his brothers, Evangelos and Dimitris Kazilieris; his sisters, Ioanna Polygerinos and Rena Kazilieris and many beloved family members both here and in Greece.
Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 21, 2020.