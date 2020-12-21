Menu
Andreas Stilianos Kazilieris
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Andreas Stilianos

Kazilieris

We praise God for the life of our beloved Andreas Stilianos Kazilieris who fell asleep in the Lord on December 18, 2020.

Andreas was born on March 18, 1955. At a very young age he became a deep sea fisherman, a chef, a gardener and a carpenter. He built foundations not only upon the most solid rock but also upon the deepest and strongest; most powerful love of God that emanates today in the hearts of all his loved ones.

He is survived by his daughter, Anna Kazilieris and grandchildren, Jaianna, Zoee and Eleni Kazilieris; his brothers, Evangelos and Dimitris Kazilieris; his sisters, Ioanna Polygerinos and Rena Kazilieris and many beloved family members both here and in Greece.

Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church
SC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.