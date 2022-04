Andreas StilianosKazilierisWe praise God for the life of our beloved Andreas Stilianos Kazilieris who fell asleep in the Lord on December 18, 2020.Andreas was born on March 18, 1955. At a very young age he became a deep sea fisherman, a chef, a gardener and a carpenter. He built foundations not only upon the most solid rock but also upon the deepest and strongest; most powerful love of God that emanates today in the hearts of all his loved ones.He is survived by his daughter, Anna Kazilieris and grandchildren, Jaianna, Zoee and Eleni Kazilieris; his brothers, Evangelos and Dimitris Kazilieris; his sisters, Ioanna Polygerinos and Rena Kazilieris and many beloved family members both here and in Greece.Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com