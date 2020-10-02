Andy
Weaver Sr.
TIMMONSVILLE -- Andrew Mallard Weaver, Sr., 60, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Cartersville Cemetery Timmonsville, SC. There will be a drop-in visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. Please wear your mask.
Andy was born in Florence County, the son of the late William Charlie and Mary Frances Singletary Weaver. He served in the US Army. Andy was an agricultural farmer/owner during his life.
Surviving are his wife, Dana Weatherly Weaver; son, Andrew M. "Drew" Weaver; daughter, Frances Caroline (Kyle) Greene; sisters and brothers, Peggy (Larry) Clyatt, Pete (Peggy) Weaver, Wanda (Willie) Munson, Kay (Jerry) McElveen, Mike (Debbie) Weaver, Patsy (Wayne) Joyner, Carla (Kenny) Strickland; mother-in-law, Jessie Marie "Reecee" Weatherly; grandchildren, Andrew Logan Greene, Brynleigh Elizabeth Weaver, Corbin Andrew Weaver and grand-puppies "Chloe and Clyde." He is preceded in death by sister, Frankie and brother-in-law Frank Wilson and his father-in-law, Bobby Weatherly.
Memorials may be made to Cartersville Baptist Church, C/O Liston Weatherly, 2515 McDaniel Ave, Timmonsville, SC 29161 or Agape Care, C/O Patty Medlin, 110 Dillon Dr. Spartanburg, SC 29307.
