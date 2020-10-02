Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andy Weaver Sr.
Andy

Weaver Sr.

TIMMONSVILLE -- Andrew Mallard Weaver, Sr., 60, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Cartersville Cemetery Timmonsville, SC. There will be a drop-in visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. Please wear your mask.

Andy was born in Florence County, the son of the late William Charlie and Mary Frances Singletary Weaver. He served in the US Army. Andy was an agricultural farmer/owner during his life.

Surviving are his wife, Dana Weatherly Weaver; son, Andrew M. "Drew" Weaver; daughter, Frances Caroline (Kyle) Greene; sisters and brothers, Peggy (Larry) Clyatt, Pete (Peggy) Weaver, Wanda (Willie) Munson, Kay (Jerry) McElveen, Mike (Debbie) Weaver, Patsy (Wayne) Joyner, Carla (Kenny) Strickland; mother-in-law, Jessie Marie "Reecee" Weatherly; grandchildren, Andrew Logan Greene, Brynleigh Elizabeth Weaver, Corbin Andrew Weaver and grand-puppies "Chloe and Clyde." He is preceded in death by sister, Frankie and brother-in-law Frank Wilson and his father-in-law, Bobby Weatherly.

Memorials may be made to Cartersville Baptist Church, C/O Liston Weatherly, 2515 McDaniel Ave, Timmonsville, SC 29161 or Agape Care, C/O Patty Medlin, 110 Dillon Dr. Spartanburg, SC 29307.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501
Oct
3
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Cartersville Cemetery
, Timmonsville, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Anne-Marie Fields
October 1, 2020