Mu, We are so blessed and glad to have had you in our lives. Even though I got my share of fussing at, I am thankful for it and I now know it was because you loved me and wanted me to be the best person I could be. Larry and I appreciate you and you will forever be in our hearts and memories. Rest in heaven Grandma Mu! We love you!

Opal Jones & Larry Jones June 12, 2021