To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jordan Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jordan Funeral Home.
5 Entries
Enjoy your new home Mu. You deserve it.
Regina Damon
Family
June 13, 2021
Mu, We are so blessed and glad to have had you in our lives. Even though I got my share of fussing at, I am thankful for it and I now know it was because you loved me and wanted me to be the best person I could be. Larry and I appreciate you and you will forever be in our hearts and memories. Rest in heaven Grandma Mu! We love you!
Opal Jones & Larry Jones
June 12, 2021
I was sadden to hear about the passing of Mrs. Anna. God blessed her with many years. She has been a blessing to me & others. She will always be remembered. Sorry I'm not there with you'all but I'm there in the spirit. I'm praying for all of you that God will comfort & strengthen all of you. Love you'all Maggie
Magnolia Green
June 11, 2021
You are in my heart I miss your pecs on the cheek grandma. You always were the sweetest person I'll always love you. I
know wasn'tt always the best grandson I miss you r.i.p
Carlos Flynn
Family
June 10, 2021
Muh I'm gonna miss the sweetest grandmother You touch us so much for 104 years plus What more could I have ask for Well YOU Gave it your all But never gave up There is one thing I always saw and that was the fight in you Muh my grandma I Love you But God loved you more Rest now Gone But you will never be forgotten