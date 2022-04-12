Anna J.
Poulos
We Praise God For the life of our beloved Anna Poulos who went home to meet her Savior on Sunday April 10, 2022 at the age of 93.
For us all she was a light that will eternally shine brightly, illuminating our eyes to the glory of the Lord. The prayers of her heart overflow from above as she brings us even closer to God. Her love and hope was for all mankind; that each one would know the salvation of Jesus Christ.
Anna was born in Lamia, Greece on March 25, 1929 to George and Stavroula Kampiziones. In her teenage years, She worked hard to hone her skills as a talented seamstress. She quickly went on to become an instructor to many other young, aspiring seamstresses.
In 1955 she married her late husband of 60 years, Zisis Zaharopoulos. They moved to the United States and lived in New York for several years before settling down in Florence SC. For the following 30 years She faithfully served her Greek Orthodox community before she and her husband retired in Greece.
After Zisis' passing she returned to the United States where she spent her final years with her Children, grandchildren and many, many members of her extended family.
She is survived by her daughter Helen Poulos, her son Gus Poulos, her granddaughter Anna Kazilieris; Her great grandchildren, Zoee Davis, Jaianna Davis and Eleni Kazilieris; Her brother Andrew G. (Eula) Kampiziones; Her beloved nieces and nephews, Joanne K. (Tian)Ying, George T. (Theodora) Kampiziones, Terry T. (Niki) Kampiziones, Andrew T. (Helen) Kampiziones and all of her great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 2990 S. Cashua Drive, Florence, S.C. 29501.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 12, 2022.