AnnetteO'NealDARLINGTON, S.C. -- Marian Annette Sneeden O'Neal, 66, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Hampton, VA. Her family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 on Wednesday, September 8, at Belk Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 4:0o in Grove Hill Cemetery.Born in Wilmington, NC on November 5, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Marion Shelton Sneeden and the late Mary Murray Sneeden. Annette worked for Wal-Mart and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband, Toby R. O'Neal, daughter, Emily (Kenneth) Copley of Florence, two step-daughters, Kimberly (Matthew) Turner of Patrick, Crystal O'Neal, 13 grandchildren, siblings, Linda (Ron) Ake of Indian Land, SC, Laura Jane (John) Cottle of TN, Buddy Sneeden of Leland, Jeffery(Vickie) Sneeden of NC, and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her step-son, Toby R. "T.J." O'Neal, Jr.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com