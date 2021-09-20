Patricia Sawyer Bryant, dear sister Annette when we last spoke you were filled with the Holy Ghost of God and I knew you were gonna be OK because you walk by faith not by sight believe in those things hope for not seen in though you were struggling you made me laugh as such a queen that I loved you to be I know you´re walking with angels and they have opened a pearly gates for such a queen as you I love you so much and I am grateful to have the blessing for you to be my sister because no matter how long we didn´t speak you always treated me with love and kindness and you will be truly missed on this earth but I do know God takes the good early because you where. too good for this world and I know you´re on the right side of God I miss you and I look forward to seeing you amongst the heavens and angels of our Lord God love you sister your baby sister Patty

Patricia Sawyer Bryant September 22, 2021