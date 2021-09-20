Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annette Carolina Scipio
FUNERAL HOME
S.L. Barno Funeral Directors
704 Washington Street
Darlington, SC
Annette Carolina Scipio , 67 of Darlington, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Arrangements by Sherman L. Barno, Jr. Funeral Directors.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
S.L. Barno Funeral Directors
704 Washington St., Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
S.L. Barno Funeral Directors
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by S.L. Barno Funeral Directors.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Patricia Sawyer Bryant, dear sister Annette when we last spoke you were filled with the Holy Ghost of God and I knew you were gonna be OK because you walk by faith not by sight believe in those things hope for not seen in though you were struggling you made me laugh as such a queen that I loved you to be I know you´re walking with angels and they have opened a pearly gates for such a queen as you I love you so much and I am grateful to have the blessing for you to be my sister because no matter how long we didn´t speak you always treated me with love and kindness and you will be truly missed on this earth but I do know God takes the good early because you where. too good for this world and I know you´re on the right side of God I miss you and I look forward to seeing you amongst the heavens and angels of our Lord God love you sister your baby sister Patty
Patricia Sawyer Bryant
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results