Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Margaret R. Daniel
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Annie Margaret R.

Daniel

Annie Margaret R. Daniel, of Florence, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born in Hemingway, SC, a daughter of the late Linzie Lamar Rogers and Maria Hester Humphries Rogers. She is predeceased by her husband, James Dodd "Dan" Daniel II. Mrs. Daniel was a member of Lake City Presbyterian Church. She was retired after more than 33 years as an educator, having taught in the Pleasant Hill, Hemingway and Lake City School systems. She was a Junior Sorosis Club member and a former president. Mrs. Daniel's grandchildren affectionately called her "Mother Margaret". She loved them all with a deep and lasting love. She is survived by a son, James Dodd Daniel III and his wife, Becky of Florence; a daughter, Susan Daniel Burch and her husband Roy of Florence; Three grandchildren, Suzanne Burch Griffin (Kirk) of Sumter, Roy Funderburke "Burke" Burch III of Florence and Lindsay Daniel Crosswell (William) of Philadelphia; and four great-grandchildren, Mary Margaret and Ryan Griffin, both of Sumter and Geneva and Thaddeus Crosswell, both of Philadelphia. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings; Lila Rogers Lewis of Hemingway, SC, Lemont "Buddy" Rogers of Hemingway, SC, Janie Rogers Bushardt of Lake City, SC and Marion Rogers of Florence, SC. Reverend Donald McManus will conduct a private graveside service celebrating the life of Mrs. Daniel at Lake City Presbyterian Cemetery, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 181 E. Evans Street, Ste. 200, Florence, SC 29501 or to McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I just learned of Mrs. Annie Margaret's passing and I am so very sorry! Sincerest Condolences to all of the family. God bless.
Kathy McGee
Friend
June 23, 2021
She will be missed !! I loved her to !! She loved comming to "The Beauty Parlor " as she called it ..!!
Carla Strickland
Friend
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results