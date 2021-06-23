Annie Margaret R.
Daniel
Annie Margaret R. Daniel, of Florence, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born in Hemingway, SC, a daughter of the late Linzie Lamar Rogers and Maria Hester Humphries Rogers. She is predeceased by her husband, James Dodd "Dan" Daniel II. Mrs. Daniel was a member of Lake City Presbyterian Church. She was retired after more than 33 years as an educator, having taught in the Pleasant Hill, Hemingway and Lake City School systems. She was a Junior Sorosis Club member and a former president. Mrs. Daniel's grandchildren affectionately called her "Mother Margaret". She loved them all with a deep and lasting love. She is survived by a son, James Dodd Daniel III and his wife, Becky of Florence; a daughter, Susan Daniel Burch and her husband Roy of Florence; Three grandchildren, Suzanne Burch Griffin (Kirk) of Sumter, Roy Funderburke "Burke" Burch III of Florence and Lindsay Daniel Crosswell (William) of Philadelphia; and four great-grandchildren, Mary Margaret and Ryan Griffin, both of Sumter and Geneva and Thaddeus Crosswell, both of Philadelphia. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings; Lila Rogers Lewis of Hemingway, SC, Lemont "Buddy" Rogers of Hemingway, SC, Janie Rogers Bushardt of Lake City, SC and Marion Rogers of Florence, SC. Reverend Donald McManus will conduct a private graveside service celebrating the life of Mrs. Daniel at Lake City Presbyterian Cemetery, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 181 E. Evans Street, Ste. 200, Florence, SC 29501 or to McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506.
