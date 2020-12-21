Menu
Annie Ruth Fraley
Annie Ruth

Fraley

FLORENCE -- Annie Ruth "Snookie" Fraley 86, formerly of Timmonsville passed away on Sunday, Dec 20, 2020.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Timmonsville. The family will speak to those attending after the service.

Mrs. Fraley was born in Timmonsville, SC, the daughter of the late George Wheeler and Ruth DuBose Atkinson. She was a member of Timmonsville First Baptist Church. "Snookie" as she was lovingly known was the Receptionist at the Methodist Manor until retiring.

She was married to the late Jimmy Pearson Fraley.

Surviving are sons, Barry Charles Fraley, Jay Patrick Fraley and Bejamin Andrew Fraley and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, George Atkinson Fraley.

Memorials may be made to Timmonsville First Baptist Church, 151 W. Byrd St, Timmonsville, SC 29161 or Byrd Cemetery Fund, C/O Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Published by SCNow on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Timmonsville, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She will certainly be missed. But I know that the Stokes girls and the Atkinson´s will be rejoicing together around the thrones of God!!!
Amy Rutledge Holley
December 24, 2020
