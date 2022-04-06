Anthony "Tony"
Melton
Anthony "Tony" Melton, 64, of Darlington, SC passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Mr. Melton was born in McBee, SC a son of the late Tyson Melton and Margaret Huggins Melton. He received his Master's from Clemson University and spent 40 years working with them. He loved people and gave his life to helping people of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a sister and brother-in-law, Ann (Don) Sowell.
Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Mitzi Lucas Melton; son, Ty (Michelle) Melton and daughter, Kimber Melton; daughter, Jordi (Ernie) Breiner and children, Stella, Anna, Carolina, and Finlee; daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Lindley and children, Payton, Reislyn, and Bristow; daughter, Tyra (Justin) Galloway and children, Emma and Jace; daughter, Carrie (Jared) Rogers and children, Fischer, and Millie Jayne; brothers, Wayne (Beth) Melton, Don (Mary Kay) Melton, Mack Melton, and Vernon (Patricia) Melton; sisters, Arlene (Jackie) McCaskill, Edna Jean O'Neal, and Marie (Steven) Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clemson University Foundation, please memo, In memory of Tony Melton for the Tony Melton Scholarship Fund. Mail to Clemson University Foundation, Annual Giving Office, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633.
The family will receive friends from 3 – 4 pm Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church with a church led service to be held at 4:00 pm in the church sanctuary.
Please send messages to the family at the obituary section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 6, 2022.